BNP founder Nick Griffin: ‘We were offered big money by Zionists in 2007 under two conditions: To attack Islam, and never criticize the banking system’

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Where they couldn’t buy off established parties, they created their own, hence giving rise to pro-Israel groups like the EDL, Britain First and Pegida.
When Tommy Robinson created the EDL, it was started with its own Jewish section run by Jewish extremist Roberta Moore, who now runs the Jewish Defence League.
This is why there were always Israeli flags flying at EDL rallies.
This is why all ‘new right’ parties are ardent supporters of Israel.
This is why it’s highly doubtful that anything will change for the better with them in power.
https://www.sott.net/article/409660-BNP-founder-Nick-Griffin-We-were-offered-big-money-by-Zionists-in-2007-under-two-conditions-That-we-attack-Islam-and-never-criticize-the-banking-system
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4w7B6HDhxG4
Road Runner