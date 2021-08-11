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Red Alert - Garden Chat 11/08/21
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111 views • November 08, 2021
Here's the video of that session: https://www.brighteon.com/6a2aa146-c3b5-4b76-a43c-53a6afe63ed8
Normal is not coming back any time soon.
Worse is coming for various reasons I will cover.
Moon Cycle
Grand Solar Minimum
Supply Chain
Weapons
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us04web.zoom.us/j/75005637889?pwd=a0g2UUZOak5LZUpKbTgyZGhReHEydz09
Meeting ID: 750 0563 7889
Passcode: HGdT49
Normal is not coming back any time soon.
Worse is coming for various reasons I will cover.
Moon Cycle
Grand Solar Minimum
Supply Chain
Weapons
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us04web.zoom.us/j/75005637889?pwd=a0g2UUZOak5LZUpKbTgyZGhReHEydz09
Meeting ID: 750 0563 7889
Passcode: HGdT49
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