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What is Biden's "New World Order"? Deep State Tyranny, Worldwide
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6530 views • March 28, 2022
The "New World Order" Joe Biden has been touting for decades, and again celebrated this month, is a dangerous vision of "global governance" in which individual liberty and national sovereignty are eroded, explains The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. Showing videos of other world leaders promoting this agenda going back decades, Alex shows that it involves empowering the United Nations and its "peace keeping" military arm to implement the vision of the UN's communist and globalist founders.
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