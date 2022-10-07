⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the special military operation in Ukraine | October 7, 2022

💥 2 reinforced enemy battalions made an unsuccessful attempt to launch an offensive towards Pershotravnevoye, Kislovka, Tabayevka and Berestovoye at Kupyansk direction.

◽️ All the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have been repelled by intense action of Russian forces.

💥 Over 80 personnel of the AFU, 5 tanks, 4 infantry combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles, as well as 1 German self-propelled artillery system with high-precision ordnance have been eliminated.

💥 Russian forces have eliminated over 30 Ukrainian personnel, 2 infantry combat vehicles, 5 armoured vehicles and 5 pickups when AFU forces attempted to cross Zherebets river at Krasny Liman direction.

◽️ Enemy's offensive operation has been prevented at the abovementioned direction.

💥 Up to 5 enemy battalion tactical groups made an attempt to conduct an offensive towards Pyatikhatki, Sadok, Ishchenka, Bezymennoye (Kherson region), as well as towards Ternoviye Pody (Nikolayev region) at Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction.

◽️ Decisive action of Russian forces have resulted in the repelling of all the attacks of the AFU and foreign mercenaries.

◽️ The enemy has been driven back to its initial positions.

💥 Operations near Pyatikhatka (Kherson region) have resulted in defeating a company tactical group from 60th Infantry Brigade of the AFU.

◽️ A total of over 300 Ukrainian personnel, 7 tanks, 13 armoured combat vehicles and 17 motor vehicles have been destroyed at Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction.

💥 Attacks launched by Russian Aerospace Forces at the provisional bases of 25th Airborne and 79th Air Assault brigades near Seversk and Slavyansk (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as of 30th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU near Kurdyumovka (Donetsk People's Republic) have resulted in the elimination of over 100 Ukrainian servicemen and 12 units of military equipment.

💥 High-precision attacks launched by Russian Aerospace Forces at Shepetovka repair works located in Khmelnitsky region have resulted in the destruction of the workshops for repairing missile and artillery armament of the AFU.

💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised 6 AFU command posts, 53 artillery units at their firing positions, 162 manpower and military equipment concentration areas.

◽️ 2 missile, artillery armament and munitions depots of 56th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU near Zaporozhye have been destroyed.

💥 Air defence facilities have shot down 1 Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Dzerzhinsk in (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ 4 UAVs have been destroyed near Maltsevka (Kharkov region), Ivanovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Priyutnoye, Energodar (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ 21 projectiles launched by HIMARS and Olkha MLRS, as well as 4 HARM anti-radar missiles have been shot down in air near Novaya Kakhovka and Antonovka bridge (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 315 airplanes and 158 helicopters, 2,164 unmanned aerial vehicles, 379 air defence missile systems, 5,448 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 862 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,453 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 6,360 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.

Source @MoD Russia

