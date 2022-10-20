Combat Work of Russian Kamikaze Drones "Lancet" of the ZALA AERO Group, company of the Kalashnikov. - 102022

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Use of Russian kamikaze drones "Lancet"
▪️Video of the combat work of Russian kamikaze drones "Lancet" of the ZALA AERO GROUP company of the Kalashnikov concern on the equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
▪️In the video, drones accurately hit a howitzer, a truck and a T-64BV tank of Ukrainian formations. They also disable objects important to the enemy - radar stations 36D6 and P-18.
▪️Lancet drones have high maneuverability, resistance to interference and a high-resolution camera. This allows them to be used to destroy priority targets, including Ukrainian air defense systems. - Fisherman