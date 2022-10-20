Combat Work of Russian Kamikaze Drones "Lancet" of the ZALA AERO Group, company of the Kalashnikov. - 102022

Use of Russian kamikaze drones "Lancet"
▪️Video of the combat work of Russian kamikaze drones "Lancet" of the ZALA AERO GROUP company of the Kalashnikov concern on the equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
▪️In the video, drones accurately hit a howitzer, a truck and a T-64BV tank of Ukrainian formations. They also disable objects important to the enemy - radar stations 36D6 and P-18.
▪️Lancet drones have high maneuverability, resistance to interference and a high-resolution camera. This allows them to be used to destroy priority targets, including Ukrainian air defense systems. - Fisherman
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.