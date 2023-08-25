Retired Navy Seal Will Spencer discusses Wagner Mercenary Plane Crash

One America News: Dan Ball
Retired Navy Seal, Will Spencer discusses the plane crash in Russia this week that killed Putin’s mercenary commander, Prigozhin. Catch the full episode live at 8pm Eastern, 5pm Pacific, or on the OAN Live app.
#realamericawithdanball
@DanNewsManBall
@OANN
https://twitter.com/OANN/status/1694883781818335475?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.