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Make The Tree Good And His Fruit Good - Go Into The Gates Of The Nobles
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22 views • November 03, 2021
The Bible Unveiled | Lift Up A Banner | Revealing The Truth - A Christianity Website Teaching Biblical Truths. Stop believing all of your "prophets," and teachers, and start reading your Bibles. We have all been led astray be their delusions. - https://liftupabanner.com
The Gospel Of Repentance - “Against thee, thee only, have I sinned, and done this evil in thy sight: that thou mightest be justified when thou speakest, and be clear when thou judgest.” What is this great evil that each of us committed? - https://liftupabanner.com/2021/10/16/the-gospel-of-repentance/
The Everlasting Gospel - Did you know that there was a Gospel scheme? “Forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before.” Did you know that there was a before? - https://liftupabanner.com/2021/10/27/the-everlasting-gospel/
Music:
https://www.fesliyanstudios.com/
The Gospel Of Repentance - “Against thee, thee only, have I sinned, and done this evil in thy sight: that thou mightest be justified when thou speakest, and be clear when thou judgest.” What is this great evil that each of us committed? - https://liftupabanner.com/2021/10/16/the-gospel-of-repentance/
The Everlasting Gospel - Did you know that there was a Gospel scheme? “Forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before.” Did you know that there was a before? - https://liftupabanner.com/2021/10/27/the-everlasting-gospel/
Music:
https://www.fesliyanstudios.com/
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