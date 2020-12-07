If I were the Devil (Bill Gates)

Interesting and very catchy song I found.



Not sure if this is a church or a cult, though. But GREAT SONG.



The Lyrics:

If I was the devil,

Here’s what I'd do

I’d kill him—

And I’d kill you—

If I was the devil,

I’d make up a brew

I’d get a needle

And inject it into you

Beware of that potion

Beware of that brew

They're trying to get me

They’re trying to get you

Beware of that needle

Beware of that thing

Beware of that venom

Beware of that sting

Beware of that mix

Beware of that fake

Beware of them tricks

Before its to late

Stop! Wait! Bill gates wants to give you them doses

Of supercalifragalistic

expialicdocious

Yes

He does

If I was the Devi

I could play smooth

I could go slowly

And try to chip you

Make the first first doses

Harmless or weak

Or make it take years

To side effects see