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If I were the Devil (Bill Gates)
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34 views • December 07, 2020
Interesting and very catchy song I found.
Not sure if this is a church or a cult, though. But GREAT SONG.
The Lyrics:
If I was the devil,
Here’s what I'd do
I’d kill him—
And I’d kill you—
If I was the devil,
I’d make up a brew
I’d get a needle
And inject it into you
Beware of that potion
Beware of that brew
They're trying to get me
They’re trying to get you
Beware of that needle
Beware of that thing
Beware of that venom
Beware of that sting
Beware of that mix
Beware of that fake
Beware of them tricks
Before its to late
Stop! Wait! Bill gates wants to give you them doses
Of supercalifragalistic
expialicdocious
Yes
He does
If I was the Devi
I could play smooth
I could go slowly
And try to chip you
Make the first first doses
Harmless or weak
Or make it take years
To side effects see
Not sure if this is a church or a cult, though. But GREAT SONG.
The Lyrics:
If I was the devil,
Here’s what I'd do
I’d kill him—
And I’d kill you—
If I was the devil,
I’d make up a brew
I’d get a needle
And inject it into you
Beware of that potion
Beware of that brew
They're trying to get me
They’re trying to get you
Beware of that needle
Beware of that thing
Beware of that venom
Beware of that sting
Beware of that mix
Beware of that fake
Beware of them tricks
Before its to late
Stop! Wait! Bill gates wants to give you them doses
Of supercalifragalistic
expialicdocious
Yes
He does
If I was the Devi
I could play smooth
I could go slowly
And try to chip you
Make the first first doses
Harmless or weak
Or make it take years
To side effects see
Keywords
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