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Scotty Kilmer Auto Mechanic: Here's Why I Left and I'm Never Coming Back
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76 views • June 09, 2021
Youtube was blocking it from being downloaded; must be important.
From his channel, "Here's Why I Moved Back to Tennessee (and You Should Too), DIY and car repair with Scotty Kilmer. Here's Why I Left and I'm Never Coming Back. Thank you for the years of support but it's time to move. Houston Texas and Tennessee review. Youtuber moving away. Is Scotty Kilmer shutting down his YouTube Channel? The Truth about Scotty Kilmer. Car Advice. DIY car repair with Scotty Kilmer, an auto mechanic for the last 53 years."
From his channel, "Here's Why I Moved Back to Tennessee (and You Should Too), DIY and car repair with Scotty Kilmer. Here's Why I Left and I'm Never Coming Back. Thank you for the years of support but it's time to move. Houston Texas and Tennessee review. Youtuber moving away. Is Scotty Kilmer shutting down his YouTube Channel? The Truth about Scotty Kilmer. Car Advice. DIY car repair with Scotty Kilmer, an auto mechanic for the last 53 years."
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