My Favorite Addictive Nootropic ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Biohacker Review of Nicotine USP Solution

Should you pick up a vial of this addictive pharmaceutical-grade Nicotine solution? I'll suggest, only if you use it to behaviorally condition yourself to practice transformative positive habits.
1:32 Addictive Properties
4:57 Is Nicotine Carcinogenic?
5:58 Taste & Experience
7:40 What I stack with Nicotine
9:09 Vs Sleep deprivation
10:20 Effect on coordination
10:44 Effect on mediation
12:00 Effect on working memory
13:35 Tolerance Curve
14:07 Quitting Nicotine
15:37 Motivation Biohack
16:08 Lucid Dreaming
16:57 For those quitting smoking?
Filmed in Belgrade, Serbia 🇷🇸 where they REALLY like nicotine.
