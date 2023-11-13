Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
My Favorite Addictive Nootropic ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Biohacker Review of Nicotine USP Solution
channel image
jroseland
131 Subscribers
64 views
Published 15 hours ago

Should you pick up a vial of this addictive pharmaceutical-grade Nicotine solution? I'll suggest, only if you use it to behaviorally condition yourself to practice transformative positive habits.


1:32 Addictive Properties

4:57 Is Nicotine Carcinogenic?

5:58 Taste & Experience

7:40 What I stack with Nicotine

9:09 Vs Sleep deprivation

10:20 Effect on coordination

10:44 Effect on mediation

12:00 Effect on working memory

13:35 Tolerance Curve

14:07 Quitting Nicotine

15:37 Motivation Biohack

16:08 Lucid Dreaming

16:57 For those quitting smoking?


Read Biohacker Review 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropics/1289-nicotine-usp-solution

Order 💲 Nicotine

Liquid USP Solution https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Nicotine

Gum https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Nicotine-Gum

Nicotine + Methylene Blue Troches https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Blue-Cannatine

In EU/UK https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Nicotine-EU-UK


Filmed in Belgrade, Serbia 🇷🇸 where they REALLY like nicotine.

Keywords
travelnicotinereviewlifestyleserbiabiohackingnootropicssmart drugpharmaceutical gradelimitless mindsetbelgradecreativity drugs

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket