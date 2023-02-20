Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
POLYCRISIS, IT'S COMING! LISTEN AS THIS WOMAN BREAKS DOWN HOW THE GOVERNMENT🌐ELITES ARE KILLING US
180 views
channel image
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Published a day ago |

THIS is what VfB termed the MULTI-PRONGED ATTACK, but she's much prettier than I am, so you'll actually listen to her say it 🥰 excellent work, my [email protected]


Source: https://vidmaxviral.com/video/217494-polycrisis-it-s-coming-listen-as-this-woman-breaks-down-how-the-government-elites-are-killing-us-and-pitting-us-against-each-other


Blessings to whoever sent this to Coach 😇🏈


The MPA works by using every attack vector possible; add in the 3 I's, and any target can be destroyed:


IMMOBILIZE

ISOLATE

IMMOLATE


This works, unless you can blunt the effects of any of the steps, and the trick here is simply this: you cannot do it alone


Better men and women than you have tried...and have utterly failed; but their trying may have set things up for YOU to triumph!


OCCUPY!


A MULTI-PRONGED OFFENSE TAKES THE LEGS OUT OF ANY ATTACK MOUNTED AGAINST YOU


VfB's NOT pretty, but he does have this nailed 🔨


Let's see what's new:


https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/healing-of-the-water/


https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/calendar/

Prayer for Ohio starts Tuesday night


https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/event/pray-for-ohio/2023-02-21/

Fast - start whenever you are ready


http://downwithtyranny.blogspot.com/2011/01/fcc-does-not-regulate-major-media.html - thumbnail


Andrew Tate (https://it.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andrew_Tate) appears on Dec. 19, 2022 as a guest on GB News in a controversial interview in which he talks about how his way of perceiving reality is still tied to his own senses rather than what information professionals are going on about H24. The talk also starts with the ramblings of racism and race card (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Race_card) that he has seen royal Megan use.


Ten days later, Tate suffers his second house raid of the year in Romania as part of an investigation into kidnapping and human trafficking.


Information professionals (https://www.open.online/2022/12/30/andrew-tate-arresto-video/) are not slow to publish an article in which they find it necessary to also write about the latter's social diatribe with Greta (https://www.open.online/2022/12/29/greta-thunberg-andrew-tate-insulti-video/) a few days earlier.


There are other revivals happening...one in Danville, GA:

https://www.facebook.com/northgeorgiarevival


Woman breaks down during arrest after fatally stabbing boyfriend

https://www.indy100.com/news/hayley-mahood-arrest-oliver-otoole

Keywords
racketeeringgay discocoercionbait and switchhomosexual banking mafiamulti-pronged attackmulti-pronged offensepolycrisisdailydosagesofloveothello

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket