THIS is what VfB termed the MULTI-PRONGED ATTACK, but she's much prettier than I am, so you'll actually listen to her say it 🥰 excellent work, my [email protected]





Source: https://vidmaxviral.com/video/217494-polycrisis-it-s-coming-listen-as-this-woman-breaks-down-how-the-government-elites-are-killing-us-and-pitting-us-against-each-other





Blessings to whoever sent this to Coach 😇🏈





The MPA works by using every attack vector possible; add in the 3 I's, and any target can be destroyed:





IMMOBILIZE

ISOLATE

IMMOLATE





This works, unless you can blunt the effects of any of the steps, and the trick here is simply this: you cannot do it alone





Better men and women than you have tried...and have utterly failed; but their trying may have set things up for YOU to triumph!





OCCUPY!





A MULTI-PRONGED OFFENSE TAKES THE LEGS OUT OF ANY ATTACK MOUNTED AGAINST YOU





VfB's NOT pretty, but he does have this nailed 🔨





Let's see what's new:





https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/healing-of-the-water/





https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/calendar/

Prayer for Ohio starts Tuesday night





https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/event/pray-for-ohio/2023-02-21/

Fast - start whenever you are ready





http://downwithtyranny.blogspot.com/2011/01/fcc-does-not-regulate-major-media.html - thumbnail





Andrew Tate (https://it.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andrew_Tate) appears on Dec. 19, 2022 as a guest on GB News in a controversial interview in which he talks about how his way of perceiving reality is still tied to his own senses rather than what information professionals are going on about H24. The talk also starts with the ramblings of racism and race card (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Race_card) that he has seen royal Megan use.





Ten days later, Tate suffers his second house raid of the year in Romania as part of an investigation into kidnapping and human trafficking.





Information professionals (https://www.open.online/2022/12/30/andrew-tate-arresto-video/) are not slow to publish an article in which they find it necessary to also write about the latter's social diatribe with Greta (https://www.open.online/2022/12/29/greta-thunberg-andrew-tate-insulti-video/) a few days earlier.





There are other revivals happening...one in Danville, GA:

https://www.facebook.com/northgeorgiarevival





Woman breaks down during arrest after fatally stabbing boyfriend

https://www.indy100.com/news/hayley-mahood-arrest-oliver-otoole