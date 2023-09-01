Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 31

▪️The AFU have once again attempted to launch a drone strike on Moscow.
Air defences intercepted the enemy's drone in the Voskresensky district.
▪️Another air attack by the AFU was repelled in the Bryansk region.
Thanks to the coordinated work of air defence and electronic warfare units, casualties and destruction were avoided.
▪️In addition, an AFU sabotage-reconnaissance group attempted to infiltrate the territory of the Navlinsky district in the region.
Russian units detected the enemy and engaged them in combat: two saboteurs were eliminated and five detained.
▪️Russian troops continue to carry out airstrikes on concentrations of the AFU near Vuhledar.
During one of the raids, an enemy location on the territory of the Pivdennodonbaska 3 coal mine was hit.
▪️In the Orikhiv sector, the AFU continue to try to advance north-west of Verbove.
At the moment, despite the enemy's numerical superiority, Russian troops are managing to repel all attacks.
▪️In the Kherson direction, the enemy managed to occupy a new bridgehead on the left bank near the village of Sadove.
At the moment, Russian troops are working to eliminate the threat.
▪️On the Crimean peninsula, the AFU attempted a Tupolev Tu-141 Strizh jet drone strike at a substation in Dzhankoi.
Russian air defences hit the drone, its shrapnel damaged a power line.
Source @rybar
