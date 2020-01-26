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AMERICANS MARCHING FOR LIFE IN THE WOMB!
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1 view • January 26, 2020
Jan 25, 2020
Unite America First
In Washington D.C. tens of thousands of Americans came together to March for Life in the womb. While the left marches to kill...... conservatives march for life. For the first time in history a president of the United States, President Trump, spoke to support Pro-Life. Like the rally in Virginia, thousands of conservatives came together peacefully to show their love for life, liberty, and God-given rights.
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Unite America First
In Washington D.C. tens of thousands of Americans came together to March for Life in the womb. While the left marches to kill...... conservatives march for life. For the first time in history a president of the United States, President Trump, spoke to support Pro-Life. Like the rally in Virginia, thousands of conservatives came together peacefully to show their love for life, liberty, and God-given rights.
Please Subscribe:
https://www.youtube.com/c/UniteAmericaFirst?sub_confirmation=1
www.UniteAmericaFirst.com
Email: [email protected]
Facebook www.facebook.com/uniteamericafirst
Twitter @UniteAmerica1st
Twitter @FirePowerNews
VoteDemOut.org
Support Will Johnson's SubscribeStar
https://www.subscribestar.com/will-johnson
Patreon:
patreon.com/uniteamericafirst
We are Viewer supported. Without you, we cannot grow, and we cannot travel. We appreciate everyone that helps us do this work.
DONATE: Go to UniteAmericaFirst.com and CLICK on the GREEN DONATE button.
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