Simple Logic Shows There is No Pre-trib. Rapture pt.2

In part 2) I show that the Wrath of God is not only the 42 months of Great Tribulation, but includes hell; the Lake of Fire which we are "Not appointed to." Also, the Letter of John to the 7 churches is mentioned again in Rev.22. We are appointed to suffering, affliction, and persecution. Finally, false dispensational teaching is the real reason a Pre-trib. Rapture is needed.
