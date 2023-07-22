Create New Account
YouTuber Dianna Cowern aka Physics Girl Has "Long Covid."
Vaccine injured Dianna Cowern has been suffering from POTS, MCAS, ME/CFS , brain fog and chronic fatigue syndrome for just over a full year. She still cannot spend a lot of time , if any, outside of her bed, although I am sure she does at times. She is a sufferer of "Long Covid." It cannot possibly be the vaccine, and if it is, just look the other way and pretend you don't see it.

