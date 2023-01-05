Brunson And Goliath

Excerpt of Loy Brunson shedding amazing light on the case before the U.S. Supreme Court including a surprising detail that no one seems to be talking about.

The Trumpet is about to sound.

Source: HisGlory.me

Supreme Court Docket - https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/22/22-380/243739/20221027152243533_20221027-152110-95757954-00007015.pdf





We're also on Rumble and Bitchute.

+++++++++++++++++

Stream TV for less with VUTv+.

OAN, Real America's Voice, Newsmax, Fox News Channel

and more.

https://vutvplus.com/sign-up/?ref=DumpMyProvider

Buy us a Coffee: https://ko-fi.com/inquisitiveamerican



