Why are you Sick? with David Cook

Disclaimer: The information provided in this presentation is strictly for educational purposes is is from personal experience. It is not intended to diagnose,treat, cure or prevent any disease. The viewer takes personal responsibility for applying these counsels. Always consult with your health care provider.



Does sickness have a cause? Does God care when his people get sick?

'Sickness is caused by violating the laws of health; it is the result of violating nature's law. Our first duty, one which we oewe to God, to ourselves , and to our fellow men, is to obey the laws of God which include the laws of health' Councel on diets and food pg. 21 par 21.

'Beloved, I wish above allthings that you may prosper and be in health, even as your soul prosper' 3 John 2

