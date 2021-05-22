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Nanographene particles on human skin after touching a surgical PP mask
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171 views • May 22, 2021
In this video I recorded several nanographene particles that were found on my hands and legs after wearing a polypropylene surgical mask. The black wire-like structures are found embedded loosely in the PP fabric of the masks and most like are nanographene particles as described by many other videos circulating on the internet
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