Who thinks that all they have to do is "weather the storm" to survive this?

Is that the general.co sensus? Becuz if actions speak louder than words, apparently all we need to do is have a bunch of prepper, cool guy stuff, and know how to use it, blah blah blah, and they're good. There won't be search drones, there won't be a draft to round people up, that ww3 won't see dissidents rounded up, that when rationing starts the gov won't confiscate goods OR condemn them due to dioxins or glysophate, etc(that is on everything already) ... Basically, people are acting like just surviving longer than others is gonna save them and that they won't get searched out... ? Where does this notion come from? Becuz people can SAY what they want. But the actions show that people find more value in running into a hole and whatever, than getting together and facing off with this situation. That's called being a coward. Just saying... We got beat by our own fear and apathy. I'd have NEVER believed Americans would go out like that. But that's just me.... Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]