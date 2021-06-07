X22 REPORT - The Patriot Offensive Has Begun, It’s Time For Trump To Return To The White House

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The patriots are now prepared for the offensive. Trump is now pushing the plan forward. The election audit is coming to a completion, Mike Lindell has the data form the voting systems, other states are following the AZ gold standard audit. The people are now learning the truth about the pandemic, how Fauci, the fake news and big tech lied to the American people. The people are reaching the precipice and they know who the true enemy is. Trump signals its time to take back the house, senate and the White House.️️
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.