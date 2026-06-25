Can Directed Energy Weapons Account for the WTC Destruction on 9/11?

A Deep Dive by RichardGage911 into the Evidence that Refutes the DEW TheoryShow more(This presentation by architect Richard Gage, AIA, was the result of an invitation by Public Interest Attorney Mick Harrison to several individuals with differing theories and sets of evidence about what brought the Twin Towers and Building 7 down. Mick was acting alone in his personal effort to keep an open mind and try to get to the truth about 9/11. This recorded Zoom call followed two others, a few weeks earlier, on the subject of Directed Energy Weapons as a cause of the destruction of the World Trade Center)All three World Trade Center skyscrapers, 1 (North Tower), 2 (South Tower), and Building 7 are shown to have been destroyed by controlled demolition using conventional explosives and thermitic incendiaries, not by fires, airplane impacts, or Directed Energy Weapons (DEW). We review the physical evidence and eyewitness testimony at each building and explicitly explain why the DEW hypothesis fails to account for that evidence.Building 7 (47 Stories Not Hit by a Plane)WTC 7 collapsed at 5:20 PM, falling straight down, symmetrically, into its own footprint in under 7 seconds behavior he identifies as a textbook controlled demolition. Key evidence:Free fall: NIST itself acknowledged WTC 7 fell at free-fall acceleration for roughly one-third of its descent. No mechanism especially DEW explains how every single column on entire floors, synchronistically timed floor by floor, could lose resistance virtually simultaneously. Explosives pre-placed at key structural points are the only technology capable of this precision.Eyewitness explosions: Dozens of first responders reported loud blasts before the collapse. Barry Jennings (NYC Office of Emergency Management) reported multiple large explosions inside the building in the late morning. Deputy Director Richard Rotanz described an elevator car blown 40 feet down a hallway, with columns dangling and gaping holes damage inconsistent

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