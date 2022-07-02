The Left's Biggest Nightmare Is Running For AZ GOV.

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Kari Lake's emergency declarations for Arizona could start a chain reaction that saves the entire country. Hopefully she's for real, and manages to cut through the bs elections.
A repost from Darrin McBreen of Infowars/banned.video.
See and/or download the original here:
https://banned.video/watch?id=62bf308527988a5ac208baf2
And be sure to help support Infowars in the fight here:
https://infowarsstore.com