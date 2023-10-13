Create New Account
ROME: Hamas supporters shout: "We hate the police. Let's kill them!".
Radio Genoa: Hamas supporters in Rome shout: "We hate the police. Let's kill them!". Then they exhort Islamic Jihad: "Intifada until victory!" In Europe we have a huge problem.

