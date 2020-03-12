© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump Addresses America over the Coronavirus pandemic
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
1663 views • March 12, 2020
President Donald Trump said he would restrict all travel from Europe for the next 30 days in an extensive step to address the public health crisis caused by the coronavirus.
The moves amount to the most extensive steps to date to address the coronavirus crisis.
Trump, in just his second Oval Office address since taking office, sought to assure a worried nation about the spread of the virus
The moves amount to the most extensive steps to date to address the coronavirus crisis.
Trump, in just his second Oval Office address since taking office, sought to assure a worried nation about the spread of the virus
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.