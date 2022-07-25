Gun Law Challenges Taking Off

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Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom
Streamed live July 25/2022 Challenges to Gun Laws Take Off, After High Court Ruling The Supreme Court’s ruling in the Bruen case has paved the way for challenges to gun restrictions across the country https://www.wsj.com/articles/challenges-to-gun-laws-take-off-after-high-court-ruling-11658664004?mod=hp_listb_pos5
#gun #secondamendment #supremecourtShow less