Who is Lilith - First Wife of Adam - Ancient Origins and Development of the Myth of the Demon Queen - ESOTERICA, 111822
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Wednesday |

I'm sharing this video from ESOTERICA on YouTube, with description, posted on 111822.

The Mythology of Lilith - first wife of Adam and Queen of the Demons - is truly one of the most ancient and impressive legends in demonological history. Originating in ancient Sumerian legend, haunting the Levant for millennia, and proving to be one of the most enduring entities in the Abrahamic religions, Lilith remains one of the most alluring and frightening legendary beings. In this first episode, we explore the earliest origins of Lilith in ancient Sumeria, her mythological development in Ancient Israel, the Babylonian Talmud, Incantation Bowls and Rabbinical Legends where she infamously becomes the defiant first wife of Adam. Part II will dive deep into the Lilith legend as it develops in the Kabbalah and beyond. #lilith #demonology #occult Make Sure to Subscribe & Consider supporting Esoterica by becoming a monthly Patron - https://www.patreon.com/esotericachannel a one time donation - https://www.paypal.me/esotericachannel or the Super Thanks - Your support is profoundly appreciated!

Keywords
demonsadam and evelilithmyths

