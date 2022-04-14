© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
April 14th Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation S.V. Lavrov
Follow
1
Share
Report
131 views • April 14, 2022
April 14th Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation S.V. Lavrov
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lPCOKVix7zw&;t
С.Лавров на конференции "Цифровые международные отношения 2022", Москва, 14 аперял 2022 года
Speech by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation S.V. Lavrov at the plenary session "International Relations in the Context of Digitalization of Public Life" of the International Scientific and Practical Conference "Digital International Relations 2022", Moscow, April 14, 2022
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lPCOKVix7zw&;t
С.Лавров на конференции "Цифровые международные отношения 2022", Москва, 14 аперял 2022 года
Speech by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation S.V. Lavrov at the plenary session "International Relations in the Context of Digitalization of Public Life" of the International Scientific and Practical Conference "Digital International Relations 2022", Moscow, April 14, 2022
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.