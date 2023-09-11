Create New Account
Dr. Fauci "Reverse Speech" Part 2: "Much lie - smooth"
The Open Scroll
Published 15 hours ago

In this video, we wrap up the collection of speech inversions we introduced in our previous video. Dr. Anthony Fauci has more beans to spill on the subject of impending mask mandates! The first reversals involve the CNN show's interviewer, Michael Smirconish.


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/FauciReverseSpeech2MuchLie.mp4


Resources of interest:


Dr. Fauci "Reverse Speech" Part 1: "evil sees slave state"

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2023/09/dr-fauci-reverse-speech-part-1-evil.html


The Mask Mandate Compliance Scam

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2023/09/the-mask-mandate-compliance-scam.html


YouTube Channel: Stormy's Reverse Speech

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWkPvou8ZXl97m3xhHhw-ig


Your BACKWARD voice reveals all your secrets (And the CIA knows it). - The Why Files

https://youtu.be/wP656kgwTgQ


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

