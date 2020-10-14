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PROPHETIC SIGNS OCT 14; 2020 - ARE WE LIVING IN THE END TIMES
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16 views • October 14, 2020
Pastor Andrew Russell gives a short explanation that we are living in the last days, that we are living in the End Times. The rebirth of the nation of Israel is a clear indication that it is so and nothing has to happen before the rapture will occur. It is good to know that the Lord Jesus Christ is coming soon to take us out of this polluted and corrupt world.
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Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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