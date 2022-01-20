INTERNATIONAL COURT LOOKS INTO COVID19 CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY - GENOCIDE REVEALED

The World's Largest Criminal Investigation against the COVID19 GENOCIDE is about to get under way. Hopefully this time, world leaders will finally be arrested for MURDER.UK Police have also been asked to close all the criminal vaccination centers and arrests are being demanded. More videos you may have missed but would like to see:They were taking him into protective custody. Then set him on fire. 45 days in ICU then he died.What is the White House preparing for? Walls with gun portals? Zombies?Fauci's Dead Babies and Mass Graves From the PastZombie Theory 2021: More likely then we thought - Real life Horror FilmReese Report - America's Food Supply Fertilized With Human Remains And Coated With NanoparticlesFULLY VACCINATED, PRESIDENT OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT DIES (problems with his immune system)Here is some of that new normal - reporter falls over reporting from booster lineLOCAL PROPAGANDA, AND TWO BIZARRE CASES OF SELF HARM VIA INJECTION! - A KURGAN REVIEWCausing Earthquakes with HAARP? Sure. Here is one way they can do it5G DEATH TOWERS ACTIVATED: FLU-LIKE SYMPTOMS WILL FOLLOWVACCINE INDUCED HEART ATTACKS SPREADING TO THE UN-VACCINATED DUE TO SPIKE PROTEIN SHEDDING...Are we starting to see EMP assassinations being caught on video?Photographer Russell Nelson - Hunter S. Thompson wanted me to film a snuff film for 100KCliff Falls On Tourist Boats In Brazil And Kills At Least 10STRANGE THINGS ARE HAPPENING! PURPLE STREET LIGHTS & GLOWING PEOPLE???What caused this guy to lose it? Super Soldier? Zombie? Something weird happened with this guyA must watch - When they told us the news was fake - The News Benders 1968 (full version)A Sheriff in Arizona has a strong message for those in law enforcementMy God what have they done? 9 hours old and holding his head up?There is a living creature inside the vaccine. It is immortal. The "Hydra Vulgaris" See description.Father Alexis Bugnolo says 2 billion dead in the next year. Are you ready?Vaccines and the Mark of the Beast (from 2013)Just The Tip: We Never Knew We Knew - Can you fact check a nightmare?STRANGE THINGS ARE HAPPENING! PURPLE STREET LIGHTS & GLOWING PEOPLE???Life Insurance Company CEO says carriers are seeing the highest death rates ever in the industryWhat does "mandate" mean. It is not a law. You do not have to do it.In Wuhan they rolled out 5G and said people were dying of a virus...