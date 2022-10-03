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Russia will always be Russia’: Putin’s full speech on accession of former Ukrainian territories (VIDEO)Russian president: Incorporation of Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions fixes historical injustices and defies the “colonial” West.
full transcripts here,
https://www.rt.com/russia/563827-putin-speech-colonial-west/
more info here,
https://www.rt.com/on-air/563780-putin-holds-incorporation-signing-ceremony/