Precision-Guided FAB-500M62 Bombs on Ukrainian Positions in the central parts of Urozhayne, from which Russian Naval Infantry Units Recently Withdrew after Intense Battles
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 12 hours ago

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

