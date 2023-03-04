Vice President of ECR Hermann Tertsch: CCP has weaponized almost everything where they do it, including the European Parliament, NGOs, companies etc.

https://gettr.com/post/p2afuq5c699

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Vice President of the European Conservatives and Reformists parliamentary group (ECR) Hermann Tertsch @hermanntertsch : CCP has weaponized almost everything where they do it, including the European Parliament, NGOs, companies etc. So we have to fight really strongly against these evil intentions. We are taking measures to stop and limit the CCP‘s freedom and presence in Europe and the West. We also have to control all those people that for money go into Chinese companies, because it’s unbearable for the security of the US, the West and NATO.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 欧洲议会保守与改革党团ECR副主席谭赫曼：中共将其所在之处的几乎任何东西都武器化了，包括欧洲议会、国际非政府组织、企业等等。因此我们必须对中共的这些邪恶企图进行强烈回击。我们正采取措施阻止和限制中共在欧洲和西方社会的自由活动和存在。我们也必须管住那些为了金钱而去中共企业工作的人，因为这对美国、西方和北约的安全来说，是完全不可接受的事情。





