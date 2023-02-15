REVIVAL & The Founding Fathers: At the Bedrock of This Nation Is Revival! 2/14/23

Revival is breaking out in a small Kentucky college #asburyrevival2023 and people are flocking from around the country to be part of this outpouring of God's Spirit. Many people have been praying for a transformative move of God for many years but something has changed in those praying for revival. No longer are they content with this move of God staying within the four walls of the church, no longer are they stopping at asking God for souls to be saved but they are asking God for a complete upending of the decaying society from the top down. From the Supreme Court to the education of our children. Our founding fathers experienced a great move of God that captured and alighted the hearts of men, women, and children with Liberty in Christ and liberty from oppressors. The First Great Awakening paved the way for God to move on behalf of righteous men and and women and resulted in the creation of the greatest country on earth. John Adams would later write, “The Revolution was effected before the war commenced. The Revolution was in the minds and hearts of the people; a change in their religious sentiments of their duties and obligations.” If we are to take this change of “religious sentiments” from before and after the Revolution seriously, we must take the phenomenon of the revivals seriously.

