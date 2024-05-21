Yemeni Forces allegedly Downed another MQ-9 Reaper Drone - part 2 different view, sound too

Yemeni Forces allegedly downed another MQ-9 Reaper drone.
This would make it the fifth $30 Million, drone shot down since the hostilities in Red Sea began.
Here's the other video, more in description that I uploaded this morning. Cynthia
https://www.brighteon.com/6850d7f4-fae3-47ed-963f-d6229cc8a19e
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.