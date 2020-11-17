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Edward Bernays – The Father of Opinion Engineering
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239 views • November 17, 2020
This is the story of Edward Bernays, known as the father of modern marketing and propaganda – the man who changed Western culture and American politics by changing the way people think. He perfected the science of getting people to do things they previously did not want to do by changing their perceptions, desires, and even their values. If we hope to avoid falling under the spell of these techniques, we first must understand them. 2017 Jul 12 - Source: Academy of Ideas - https://youtu.be/lOUcXK_7d_c/
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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