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Newsbreak 127 | Dr. Jane Ruby to Parents: Do Not Let Kids Get COVID-Tests, Vaccines, Booster Jabs
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113 views • June 18, 2021
Informative discussion with Dr. Jane Ruby, a clinical health pracittioner and medical researcher on the dangers of the COVID vaccines with particular focus on the magnetic nanoparticles, rise of cases of heart inflammation in children and youth, CDC and FDA negligence in continuing the vaccines, neurodamage, sterility, and saving children from the COVID tests, vaccine dangers, and booster jabs.
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