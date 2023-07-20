Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russia Presented a Tough Ultimatum to Turkey & Other NATO Countries - All Your Ships Will be Flooded
channel image
The Prisoner
8641 Subscribers
Shop now
361 views
Published 20 hours ago

Russia seems to be moving to decisive action after withdrawing from the Grain Deal. Today, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation officially announced that starting from July 20, 2023, all ships that will proceed to the ports of Ukraine will be considered a legitimate target for destruction since no one can guarantee that there is no military cargo on board these ships that are used against Russian troops on the battlefield. *********************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
russiawithdrawalultimatumgrain deal

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket