⚡️AK-12 2023 assault rifles will appear at the front this year. The assault rifle is the previous version of the AK-12 modified taking into account the feedback and wishes of the fighters from the front.
Comments said,
This model has two cons; dioptric sights and nonremovable muzzle flash/compensator.
It is 3 shot burst, not 2.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.