Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Paul Joins Spicer & Co To Discuss Ending The COVID Military Vaccine Mandate
55 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 20 hours ago |
Shop now

"It's a disservice to our men and women, the young men and women who are brave and patriotic and fight for our country to take away their medical freedom," expressed Paul.

"We've said we won't get on the defense bill unless they give us an amendment to stop the Biden mandate on our military."

source: https://rumble.com/v1yh9rc-dr.-paul-joins-spicer-and-co-to-discuss-ending-the-covid-military-vaccine-m.html

Keywords
senator rand pauldeficitmedical freedomgovernment budgetmilitary mandates

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket