Dr. Paul Joins Spicer & Co To Discuss Ending The COVID Military Vaccine Mandate

"It's a disservice to our men and women, the young men and women who are brave and patriotic and fight for our country to take away their medical freedom," expressed Paul.
"We've said we won't get on the defense bill unless they give us an amendment to stop the Biden mandate on our military."
source: https://rumble.com/v1yh9rc-dr.-paul-joins-spicer-and-co-to-discuss-ending-the-covid-military-vaccine-m.html
