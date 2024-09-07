Global Medical Alert: Top Scientists Confirm Covid Vaccines Are A Bioweapon Designed To Turn Off Humans' Immune System And Are A Weapon Of Mass Depopulation - Full Show

In this emergency Saturday transmission, Alex Jones hosts an “Ask Me Anything” forum in the first hour to get your take on the state of the world and what you think is coming next. Then, he’ll break groundbreaking news about the COVID-19 mRNA binary weapon platform aka the “vaccine.” This is a must-watch broadcast so share it with your friends and family!

