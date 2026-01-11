(DOCUMENTARY) 2026 YEAR OF THE " ⚡X⚡" THE KINGDOM OF LIVELY BONES

this is a very controversial documentary dealing with the resurrection, and Ezekiel 37 vision of the valley of dry bones and what it has to do with the last days, the mark of the beast, the Antichrist, and what many today call day X. I'm calling it the year of pouring out the holy Spirit. is 2026 the year that biblical events starts to spring forth. We will go over these questions and much more in this biblical documentary that has so many facets to it. I cannot emphasize enough that you need to have seen my documentaries the 10 virgins and the 2300 days, the hidden Antichrist, and the final power of the two witnesses. this documentary has a little bit of a timeline in it but I offer this small part as a theory but the best one I think you're going to find out there. there is so much to go over in this documentary which leads into my next one about the 1,000 year millennium in which we are coming up on.

You can email me for questions or comments app [email protected]

⚡ IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL I APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL



VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12



OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS



[email protected]



I HAVE A SHORT SEGMENT FROM A VIDEO FROM THE REVELATIONS OF JESUS CHRIST YOUTUBE CHANNEL AND WEBSITE AND I WANT TO DO MAKE THAT CLEAR THAT IF ANYONE WANTS TO SEE THE FULL 4 HOURS OF ALL THE WORLD TO THE STAGE PART 4 WHAT TO LOOK FOR.