Tell Anyone, The Next Begins

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- Friedrich Nietzche
“When one with honeyed words but evil mind
Persuades the mob, great woes befall the state.”
~ Euripides, Orestes—Orestes (408 BC), l. 907
One Circus Is Over as the Next Begins: Hence, Unabated Tyranny Will Continue:
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/01/gary-d-barnett/one-circus-is-over-as-the-next-begins-hence-unabated-tyranny-will-continue/
Source : https://www.instagram.com/tv/CJylJPygW4c/?igshid=1iiht4754capx
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