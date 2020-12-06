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Miles Guo: 50% of the U.S. GDP is its entertainment, sports and cultural related sectors, which is controlled by CCP and that 1% population, so that CCP could have so much influence in the U.S.; terminating Section 230, break down monopoly in entertainment and cultural related sectors and monopoly by a few powerful families, after which Chinese people and Americans will enter into 1,000-year long-term peace and collaboration treaty, which is a win-win for both countries
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