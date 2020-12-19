© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lockdowns, Masks & Vaccines | Ben Swann's Covid Podcast
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
89 views • December 19, 2020
MIRRORED from RT
Welcome to the only agenda-immune Covid conversation in town – solid evidence, and honest choices, instead of emotive arguments about dying relatives.
Pharma giants taunt each other with vaccine effectiveness percentages.
But New York has closed its schools & London remains in lockdown.
And a just-published Danish study has got everyone arguing about masks again.
Join investigative journalist Ben Swann for RT’s No Bulls**t Coronavirus Podcast at 1200 EST.
He is joined by top public economist David Blanchflower, the Bruce V Rauner Professor of Economics at Dartmouth College, Paul Hunter, professor at the Norwich School of Medicine, leading libertarian Jeffrey Tucker, the Editorial Director of AIER (yes, the publisher of THAT declaration) Prof. Dmitry Kulish of SKoltech, environmentalist, writer and philanthropist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Republican Minnesota State Senator and lockdown opponent Dr. Scott Jensen, MD.
Welcome to the only agenda-immune Covid conversation in town – solid evidence, and honest choices, instead of emotive arguments about dying relatives.
Pharma giants taunt each other with vaccine effectiveness percentages.
But New York has closed its schools & London remains in lockdown.
And a just-published Danish study has got everyone arguing about masks again.
Join investigative journalist Ben Swann for RT’s No Bulls**t Coronavirus Podcast at 1200 EST.
He is joined by top public economist David Blanchflower, the Bruce V Rauner Professor of Economics at Dartmouth College, Paul Hunter, professor at the Norwich School of Medicine, leading libertarian Jeffrey Tucker, the Editorial Director of AIER (yes, the publisher of THAT declaration) Prof. Dmitry Kulish of SKoltech, environmentalist, writer and philanthropist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Republican Minnesota State Senator and lockdown opponent Dr. Scott Jensen, MD.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.