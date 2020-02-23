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Believers in Christ and religious Jews
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20 views • February 23, 2020
Jews are a special people - God's chosen people. We need to pray for them, for their country and for salvation through Jesus Christ as He is the only way to the Father.
That being said we need to realize that they are not believers in Christ. If anything they deny Jesus and are still awaiting a Messiah. Thus Christians need to stop this courtship with unbelieving Jews including Rabbis that is only leading people astray.
The embracing of Jewish symbols is a slippery slope leading back to bondage under the law. Please check out the links provided below for further reference.
For the clip where Rabbi Singer boasts of the Judaic deception of the Messianic movement, please see Dean Odle's "Behind the circus 4_The Torah Terrorists & the Noahide Laws" at the 50:02-55:50.
Links:
http://mauricepinay.blogspot.com/2012/03/noahide-proselytizing-rabbi-riskin.html?m=1
https://www.aish.com/sp/so/African-Pastor-Becomes-an-Orthodox-Jew.html?s=mm&mobile=yes
https://youtu.be/u-9XM-q8cdg
That being said we need to realize that they are not believers in Christ. If anything they deny Jesus and are still awaiting a Messiah. Thus Christians need to stop this courtship with unbelieving Jews including Rabbis that is only leading people astray.
The embracing of Jewish symbols is a slippery slope leading back to bondage under the law. Please check out the links provided below for further reference.
For the clip where Rabbi Singer boasts of the Judaic deception of the Messianic movement, please see Dean Odle's "Behind the circus 4_The Torah Terrorists & the Noahide Laws" at the 50:02-55:50.
Links:
http://mauricepinay.blogspot.com/2012/03/noahide-proselytizing-rabbi-riskin.html?m=1
https://www.aish.com/sp/so/African-Pastor-Becomes-an-Orthodox-Jew.html?s=mm&mobile=yes
https://youtu.be/u-9XM-q8cdg
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