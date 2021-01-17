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Defending against Big Tech, Beginner Guide and Q and A, Privacy is about identity
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70 views • January 17, 2021
Posted 15January2021 Rob Braxman Tech
I revealed the big dangers of big tech to our personal freedom. What are the initial steps we can take to protect ourselves? We will go through just the initial steps needed as a beginner.
The centralized tech world is getting scarier by the day. They are a complete choke-point on points of view, because we let them. VPN, Drop Facebook and LinkedIn. Cell Data of stead of Wi-Fi on your Phone. IP address, Orbot App on Android Phones. How to make the Big Tech A.I. fail.
I revealed the big dangers of big tech to our personal freedom. What are the initial steps we can take to protect ourselves? We will go through just the initial steps needed as a beginner.
The centralized tech world is getting scarier by the day. They are a complete choke-point on points of view, because we let them. VPN, Drop Facebook and LinkedIn. Cell Data of stead of Wi-Fi on your Phone. IP address, Orbot App on Android Phones. How to make the Big Tech A.I. fail.
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