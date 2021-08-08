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Biden Accuser Tara Reade Fires Back after Jen Psaki Downplays her Accusations
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180 views • August 08, 2021
The Political Insider reports, Tara Reade, the woman who has accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her back in the 1990s, has fired back after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki claimed that the sexual misconduct claims made against him have been “heavily litigated.”
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