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Interview with Nate Cain - FBI Whistleblower
News Paradigm
News Paradigm
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85 views • February 27, 2020
Nate Kane is a patriot. He risked everything to reveal the active cover-up of FBI director Comey and his efforts to protect the Clinton Global crime Network. Only suppressed huge troves of FBI investigative files they found them and turn them over to rep. Devin Nunes and IG Michael Horowitz. This is Nates story, many of the details never-before disclosed.
Uploaded 2.21.2020 - MRR: Bards of War - https://youtu.be/iBAIff8X79c
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fbiinvestigationwhistleblowernate cain
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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