Ep. 1814: Trump Approves $3 Billion Weapons Transfer to Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I've done a rant & narrated these footnotes:
* Trump Approves $3 Billion Weapons Transfer to Israel
https://news.antiwar.com/2025/03/01/trump-approves-3-billion-weapons-transfer-to-israel/
* ISRAEL – MUNITIONS AND MUNITIONS SUPPORT
https://www.dsca.mil/press-media/major-arms-sales/israel-munitions-and-munitions-support
* ISRAEL – MUNITIONS, GUIDANCE KITS, AND MUNITIONS SUPPORT
https://www.dsca.mil/press-media/major-arms-sales/israel-munitions-guidance-kits-and-munitions-support
* ISRAEL – CATERPILLAR D9 BULLDOZERS
https://www.dsca.mil/press-media/major-arms-sales/israel-caterpillar-d9-bulldozers
* Drop Site News X Account
Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises "Faster Than Light Introduction"
Contact, [email protected]
Donations:
* PayPal - https://paypal.me/LokiLuck3
* Cash App - https://cash.app/LokiLuck3
* Steemit @ LL3-Podcast
#Trump #Israel #MiddleEast #Nullification2025 #DemoniacResistance